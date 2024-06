BEIJING, June 2. /TASS/. The Chang’e 6 spacecraft landing module has successfully reached the predetermined South Pole - Aitken area on the reverse side of the Moon.

"With the support of the Queqiao-2 relay satellite, the Chang’e 6 landing module has successfully completed landing in the designated area in the South Pole-Aiken basin," the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said.

The spacecraft is designed to gather lunar samples, the Administration added.