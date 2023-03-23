Russian scientists keep close eye on large asteroid approaching Earth

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The international network of optical telescopes from the Keldysh Institute of Applied Mathematics within the Russian Academy of Sciences is closely monitoring a large asteroid expected to approach Earth overnight to March 26, the Institute announced on Thursday.

"Overnight to March 26, 2023 DZ2 will come within a distance of 175,000 km from Earth," the Institute said on its Telegram channel, posting images of the celestial body.

The asteroid will be visible even with an amateur telescope within a short period of time, it said.

Roughly 50 meters in diameter, the asteroid will be the largest celestial body to come within the Earth’s orbit since June 2020, the institute said.