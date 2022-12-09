Cosmonauts on ISS replace spacesuits’ pumps ahead of future spacewalks

ISS, December 9. /TASS/. Russian members of the International Space Station’s crew have replaced the pumps on the Orlan-ISS spacesuits they use for extravehicular activity, TASS special correspondent, Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin reported on Friday.

He performed the repairs together with his colleague Sergey Prokopyev. The cosmonauts checked the pumps afterwards.

On December 25, the press service of Roscosmos said that cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin had canceled preparations for a spacewalk due to malfunctioning of the cooling system’s pumps. A new date for the spacewalk will be set once the causes of the problem have been identified. The CEO of the Zvezda research and production enterprise, Sergey Pozdnyakov, explained to TASS that the pumps’ operation was not stable enough. The company's specialists will now look into the problem.

On November 17, 2021, TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation, according to which the agency's office was opened on the ISS. Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin became the first special correspondent for TASS. His flight lasted 12 days. Oleg Artemyev took over as the agency’s second special correspondent. The current contributor to the TASS news feed from the orbital outpost is Dmitry Petelin.