Kremlin "a little bit anxious" about film crew in space — presidential spokesman

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The Russian presidential staff is closely following the just-started space mission of a feature film crew and feels a little bit anxious, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday, adding that such expeditions were very useful in terms of popularizing Russia's achievements.

Asked about the Kremlin's opinion of the film crew's space mission and the compatibility of this project with research in orbit Peskov said that "in outer space there is enough room for everything."

"It is important to observe proportions, though," he added.

"Space activity is mostly focused on science," he said. "Such flights are important. Together with all Russians we keep an eye on them, we feel anxious and we wish the cosmonauts success," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"Space is a field of activity where we became trailblazers, space is a place where have retained a rather firm foothold despite everything," he said. "True, rivals are hot on our heels. In this particular case competition in the best sense of the word is quite obvious," Peskov acknowledged. "Such flights popularize our achievements and space-related topics in general. It's very good. It's great."

At 11:55, Moscow time on October 5 the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft blasted off from Baikonur with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko on board. Peresild and Shipenko will for the first time be shooting episodes of a feature film in space.