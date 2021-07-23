Final results of Sputnik V trials to be ready by October, Health Minister says

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The final results of the Sputnik V vaccine’s clinical trials will be ready by October. The results of the trials of other Russian vaccines will be ready by the end of 2021 - early 2022, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"Today, the observation is being wrapped up, by October the reports will be already prepared on the Sputnik V vaccine. <...> Concerning the other vaccines, we are planning for the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, and in the first quarter for CoviVac," he said live on air within the framework of an awareness campaign on vaccines organized by the Znanie (Knowledge) Society and the national anti-coronavirus campaign.

The health minister emphasized that the volume of examinations and observations is enormous. "And I am very grateful to the medical community for its great custom of informing us on the course of post-vaccine stages. I am also very grateful to all of those, who keep self-observation journals (post-vaccination - TASS). Virtually, more than 30% of the inoculated keep the self-observation journals," the minister said.

To date, Russia has certified four vaccines against coronavirus: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.