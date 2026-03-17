Russian Space Systems comes up with over 1,000 inventions since 2022

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Russian Space Systems (RSS) holding company (part of the state space corporation Roscosmos) has produced over 1,000 inventions during the first years of the country’s Decade of Science and Technology (2022-2031), said Vasily Sarantsev, head of RSS patent and licensing service.

"The prospects for the development of the rocket and space industry are linked to the scientific and technical developments of RSS, the technological potential of the holding’s companies, the synergy of modern digital design technologies and the legacy of the Soviet design school. Today, the company holds 900 intellectual property rights, including exclusive rights to 200 inventions and 650 software products, databases, utility models, integrated circuit topologies, and other applied developments," said Sarantsev, as quoted by the RSS press service at the 29th Moscow International Salon of Inventions and Innovative Technologies Archimedes 2026.

Registration of exclusive rights to technical and technological designs requires a thorough expert review to ensure compliance with technical level and novelty criteria — this confirms their uniqueness, the head of the RSS patent and licensing service added.

According to RSS representatives, companies of the holding are working in all priority areas of scientific and technological development: applied and fundamental science, educational space projects, as well as research, development, and technological work of strategic importance for the rocket and space industry.