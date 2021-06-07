Roscosmos expects US sanctions already this year — Rogozin

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The United States may accelerate the process of introducing sanctions against launches with Russian rockets, the CEO of Russia's Roscomos corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, said on Monday.

"According to available information, the package of sanctions the US government is considering envisages the possibility of accelerating the introduction of restrictions [on rocket launches]. They may be imposed this year," Rogozin said in the State Duma, while speaking in parliamentary hearings on the issue of Western sanctions and the measures to minimize their influence on Russia's economy and politics.

Rogozin said Roscosmos was already prepared for these sanctions. After the restrictions have been imposed, he remarked, Russia may lose potential contact for putting in space the second generation of the group OneWeb.

"They want to prevent us from doing this," he explained.

Earlier, Rogozin said that Russia would be able to make plans for cooperation with the US only after the cancellation of US sanctions against Russian space industry enterprises. On Friday, Rogozin held a telephone conversation with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.