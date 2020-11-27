Russia to develop military equipment simulation modeling platform - scientist

SAROV /Nizhny Novgorod region/, November 27. /TASS/. Russian scientists will create a single platform for simulating military equipment, military products and technical systems, Vyacheslav Solovyev, head of the Institute of Theoretical and Mathematical Physics (ITMF), said on Thursday.

He is also Deputy Head of the Russian Federal Nuclear Center at the All-Russian Research Institute for Experimental Physics.

Solovev was reporting to President Vladimir Putin at the presentation of the projects by the state corporation Rosatom in Sarov.

"I would like to tell you about two priority technical areas, where our nuclear center acts as the head organization. The first one is virtual simulation in the military-industrial complex. By your decision, the decision of the military-industrial commission, I have been appointed the head of this priority area. The tasks of the area are to develop a single simulation platform for weapons, military equipment, creation of highly detailed complexes that simulate complexes of technical systems, development of simulation models in the interests of the Defense Ministry and the creation of a unified regulatory framework for this area," Solovyev said.

As an example of a finished project, Solovyev named a computer model of the aerospace defense system, which will be deployed at the headquarters of the Aerospace Forces and the Space Forces.

Other developments in progress include decision support systems, which are based on artificial intelligence technologies. These systems analyze data the Defense Ministry receives from satellites. The system can recognize specific types of weapons, predict their actions, Soloviev explained.