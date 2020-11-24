Interim results on Sputnik V vaccine will be published in early December

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/.The Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry plans to sum up the interim results of the safety and efficacy of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the near future, the center’s Deputy Head Director for scientific research Denis Logunov said on Tuesday.

"In the near future we plan to summarize the interim results regarding the safety of the vaccine, its efficacy, and these interim results will be summed up in compliance with the formal requirements of our regulator and international requirements. Based on these interim data, we plan to prepare a publication in early December. Naturally, this will be a publication in English to ensure maximum visibility of this article for all concerned. We expect this article to be published in a highly rated scientific journal," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday it became known that the second interim analysis of clinical trial data showed over 95% efficacy for the Sputnik V vaccine 42 days after administering the first dose and 7 days after the second dose.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, and its clinical trials were successfully completed in June-July. The third, post-registration, stage of clinical tests began on August 25. The vaccine was developed on a platform that had been used for a number of other vaccines. According to the Russian health ministry, these vaccines have proved their ability to form lasting immunity for a period of up to two years. The first batch of the vaccine was dispatched to Russian regions on September 12.