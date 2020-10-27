Russian government allocates almost 2.4 bln rubles for world-class scientific centers

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The amount of grants for world-class scientific centers on Russia’s scientific and technological development priorities created under the ‘Science’ National Project will total almost 2.4 bln rubles ($31.1 mln) in 2020, according to a respective government’s decree released on the official website of legal information on Tuesday.

"To approve the list of winning selection competition participants involved in R&D on scientific and technological development priorities for providing grants as subsidies from the federal budget to Russian organizations implementing scientific research and educational programs in 2020 as state support to create and develop world-class scientific centers," the document said.

All in all, ten such centers on six priority areas will receive support totally worth 2.39 bln rubles.

World-class scientific centers are being created under the National Project ‘Science’ on the basis of scientific organizations, higher educational establishments or their integrations as a consortium for R&D on priority areas of Russia’s scientific and technological development. In 2019, three genomic studies centers and four international mathematical centers were established.