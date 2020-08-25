ISS crew opens all transfer hatches of Russian and US modules

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) has opened the transfer hatches of the Russian and American segments and the air pressure is normal, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos told TASS on Tuesday.

"Today, at 1 p.m. Moscow time, all the transfer hatches of the Russian and American segments of the International Space Station were opened again. The operation to open the hatches took about an hour," Roscosmos said.

The air pressure and atmospheric levels remain normal aboard the space station, it said. "The crew has started to carry out routine work and continues monitoring and controlling the air pressure and atmospheric levels aboard the station."