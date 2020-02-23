{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Almost 11,000 people monitored in Russia in connection with coronavirus

Rospotrebnadzor reported that all hygiene and epidemiology centers of the service in Russian regions have diagnostic test systems to detect the virus

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Around 11,000 people who arrived in Russia from China are being monitored in connection with the coronavirus, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) reported.

"From February 1, 2020, a separate terminal has been allocated and prepared under the supervision of Rospotrebnadzor at the Sheremetyevo Airport, the only airport in the country currently accepting flights from China. Laboratory examination has been set up for all people arriving from China, as well as surveying and transfer under medical supervision at the place of residence. As of February 23, 2020, 10,825 people are still being monitored," the report said.

It was noted that all hygiene and epidemiology centers of the service in Russian regions have diagnostic test systems to detect the virus. "As of February 23, 2020, 25,060 laboratory studies were carried out by the centers of hygiene and epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation for coronavirus using samples of people arriving from China," the report said.

On December 31, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 12 million people. The source of the outbreak is the COVID-19 coronavirus. Cases of COVID-19 have been detected in at least 27 countries, including Russia. The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency. Currently, the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus exceeds 78,700 with over 2,400 reported deaths, mostly in China. Meanwhile, over 23,000 patients have recovered to date.

Albania extradites Russian who fought for Islamic State in Syria - FSB
According to the FSB, Rasul Mislayev shared radical Islamist ideas and "left for Syria in 2013"
Read more
China will fully vanquish novel coronavirus by late March, ambassador says
According to the ambassador, 99% of novel coronavirus cases have been recorded in China
Read more
Kremlin says new data on MH17 crash in Ukraine demonstrates that Russia was right
Dmitry Peskov has commented on the leaked document of the Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service
Read more
Russia’s top brass to sign contract for several dozen upgraded Su-34 bombers — source
The aircraft will integrate the latest avionics suite developed under the Sych experimental design work
Read more
US intel services launch anti-Russia crusade in Eastern Europe, says Moscow
The Foreign Intelligence Service stated that Bulgaria was the epicenter of the 'spy' scandals in the Balkans
Read more
Norway violates Svalbard Treaty, refuses to hold consultations — diplomat
On February 4, Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov sent a letter to his Norwegian counterpart Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide, proposing bilateral consultations to lift restrictions placed on activities of Russian bodies in Svalbard
Read more
Erdogan says hopes to discuss Idlib with Putin, Merkel and Macron on March 5
The Turkish leader said on Friday a four-lateral meeting could be organized in Istanbul in March
Read more
Russia’s Pacific Fleet to get latest tugboat by year-end
This will be the second sea-going tugboat of the latest 23470 series operational in the Pacific Fleet
Read more
Russia’s latest Il-112 military transport plane to perform 2nd flight in April
The debut flight of the Il-112V plane was successful
Read more
Russia’s generation 4++ MiG-35 fighter jet to feature automatic landing system
The new device will enhance the safety of piloting in adverse weather conditions
Read more
Russia’s Su-24 bombers strike terrorists in Syria’s Idlib
On February 20, terrorists carried out a few massive attacks with a large number of armored vehicles targeting Syrian army units near the Kminas and Nayrab communities
Read more
Russian Pantsyr-S1 systems arrive in Serbia - defense minister
According to the Serbian mass media, two out of six Pantsyr-S1 systems reached Serbia via Bulgaria’s airspace
Read more
Putin, Erdogan to hold phone talks on evening of February 21, Kremlin confirms
The Turkish leader plans to discuss Idlib during the call, according to his statement for CNN Turk TV channel
Read more
Russian military debunk reports of almost one million civilians fleeing Syria’s Idlib
According to the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, there is neither photo nor video proof of the fact
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled on interception missions twice in last week
The Russian Defense Ministry said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented
Read more
Russia supports Syria, which has to respond to inadmissible provocations in Idlib — Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat pointed, among other, to attempts to attack Russia’s Hmeimym airbase
Read more
Putin says terrorist threat should be neutralized while observing Syria's sovereignty
Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday
Read more
Erdogan says Turkey will act more resolutely in Syria
Turkish President noted that the operation is Syria was requiring serious efforts and claiming the lives of Turkish servicemen
Read more
Turkey and Russia may start joint patrolling in Syria's Idlib — defense minister
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that contacts with Russia on Syria's Idlib will continue
Read more
Russia’s Proton-M rocket ready to deliver Nauka research lab to space station
The launch of the Nauka research module to the orbital outpost is expected in late 2020 - early 2021
Read more
Russian Health Ministry embarks on creating coronavirus vaccine
The Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization about the outbreak of an unknown disease in the city of Wuhan on December 31, 2019
Read more
Russia’s top brass to sign deal for two more Borei-A strategic nuclear-powered subs
These will be the ninth and tenth Borei-class submarines, according to a source in the defense industry
Read more
Putin says church rift in Ukraine ‘cut the cords that bind’
According to the president, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate "has been fully autonomous all along in all respects"
Read more
Putin reveals he informed Medvedev beforehand of government resignation
Putin rejected suppositions that the Cabinet’s resignation looked like a special operation
Read more
Scientists debunk rumors of unnatural coronavirus origin
Some media speculated that the virus could have originated from a laboratory
Read more
Kremlin: Some countries do not benefit from good relations between Russia and Ukraine
The Kremlin spokesman refused to name these countries
Read more
One more Russian diplomat denied US visa ahead of UN event
Russia's envoy to the UN excoriated the US' actions as harming the country's own reputation
Read more
Turkey's support for militants in Idlib may lead to conflict escalation — Russian ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow expresses serious concern over "support for militants by Turkish forces"
Read more
Press review: NATO spooked by myth of Russian ‘doctrines’ and RAND sparks Turkey coup talk
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, February 21
Read more
Russian scientists accidentally create universal all-purpose computer vision algorithm
The researchers were developing a document scanning app
Read more
Putin expresses concern over extremists’ aggressive actions in Syria’s Idlib — Kremlin
The sides highlighted the need for "unconditional" commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the spokesperson
Read more
Moscow court arrests US citizen for bribery mediation
The main defendant in this case is former aide to then-Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, Anastasia Alekseeva
Read more
Kremlin spokesman declines to talk about ‘worst-case scenarios’ for Syria’s Idlib
In view of the developments, the possibility of a four-party summit on Syria, involving Russia, Turkey, France and Germany is under consideration, according to the presidential press secretary
Read more
US claims Russia is behind cyber-attacks on Georgia are tabloid journalism - embassy
The embassy noted that it is deplorable that the United States ever more often neglects the norms of international law
Read more
US’ allegations about Russia’s spreading misinformation about coronavirus seen as fake
US Department of State thinks that Russia is behind proliferation of misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak
Read more
S-400 missile defense systems purchased by Turkey will be commissioned — minister
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that works on commissioning the S-400 missile defense systems will start around April
Read more
No decision in US on possible deployment of Patriot systems in Turkey
According to the Western media reports, Turkey asks the United States to deploy two Patriot batteries at its southern border following the aggravation of tensions in neighboring Syria’s Idlib governorate
Read more
Putin says Russia, Ukraine torn apart to prevent major rival from emerging
According to Putin, those who took power in Ukraine "pursued their self-interests"
Read more
Erdogan, Putin discuss situation in Idlib
Read more
Two Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bombers perform flight over Black Sea
The fighter jets of Russia’s Southern Military District escorted the bombers during the flight, according to the top brass
Read more
Albania extradites Russian who fought for Islamic State in Syria - FSB
According to the FSB, Rasul Mislayev shared radical Islamist ideas and "left for Syria in 2013"
Read more
US embarks on dangerous game simulating nuclear strike on Russia - Russian diplomat
Sergei Ryabkov said that such actions "clearly show that Washington is determined to pursue the path of confrontation and keep lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons"
Read more
Russian embassy to offer all possible assistance to Russian national detained in Spain
The Russian arrived in Spain for a short-term official assignment, as a member of an official delegation, to be detained at Tenerife South Airport when the delegation was leaving the country
Read more
Russia grants $500,000 for UN project to upset weapons supplies to terrorists
Russia’s permanent representative at the UN Vasily Nebenzya said it was the first-ever comprehensive program for technical assistance that has a triple function of anti-terror struggle, disarmament and struggle against organized crime
Read more
Russia not ready to put up with terrorists presence in Syria’s Idlib - senior diplomat
Syrian government troops had to take action to put an end to terrorist attacks on Aleppo and the neighboring settlements, Sergei Vershinin said
Read more
Wildberries owner Bakalchuk becomes richest woman in Russia
According to Forbes, her fortune reached $1.4 bln
Read more
Press review: Erdogan’s Idlib offensive a ‘question of time’ and why Haftar visited Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, February 20
Read more
Ankara accuses Damascus of targeting Turkish army’s positions in Idlib
The attack left two troops killed, and five soldiers wounded, according to the Turkish top brass
Read more
Diplomat calls Russian, US deconfliction mechanism in Syria ‘effective’
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Russia and the US had confirmed their common stance that there was no military solution to the Syrian conflict
Read more
Turkish soldier killed in Syria’s Idlib - authorities
It claimed that the shell had been fired by Syrian government forces
Read more
Trade in Russophobia stripping Ukraine of competitive edge from cooperation with Russia
Since 2014 Ukraine has been a pawn in the United States’ geopolitical game, Leonid Slutsky said
Read more