Most Russians see progress of national science in defense and space — pollster

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. More than 50% of the Russians believe that Russian researchers dominate in the military, space and healthcare fields, the Russian Public Opinion Research Center said in a poll published on Wednesday.

"Our compatriots most frequently speak about the dominance of Russian science in the military field (32%), in space (21%, 9 percentage points down since 2018) and in healthcare (13%). They less frequently pointed to leading positions in nuclear energy (5%), or in computer programming and information technologies (5%)," the survey shows.

The majority of those polled said with confidence that over the past 20 years science had a positive effect on the country’s life. Moreover, 31% commended the positive influence of science on healthcare, 13% - on the weapons sector, 8% - on space, 8% - on education and 7% - on communications. Nevertheless, the negative impact of science was mentioned by 6% of the polled concerning education, by 5% concerning environmental protection, and by 5% concerning healthcare. In the meantime, 73% of the polled Russians found it difficult to answer the question.

Apart from that, nearly half of the respondents (45%) said about the role small businesses play in Russia’s growth, 44% touched upon the role of television and cinema, and another 37% spoke about the positive influence of the country’s government.

The survey was conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center on February 1, 2020, with 1,600 Russians aged 18 and above interviewed over the phone. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5% with a probability of 95%.