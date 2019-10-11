Alexei Leonov, first person to walk in space, dead at 85

Alexei Leonov, the first human to conduct a spacewalk, died on October 11 at the age of 85. Leonov carried out two space flights that lasted a total of seven days and 33 minutes. The first one was on March 18-19, 1965. Leonov was a co-pilot of the spacecraft Voskhod-2 (commander Pavel Belyayev). During that space mission Leonov performed the first-ever spacewalk. During his second space voyage on July 15-21, 1975 Leonov was the commander of the crew that participated in the first international docking of the Soviet Union’s Soyuz-19 spacecraft and the United States’ Apollo-18. TASS recalls photos of legendary cosmonaut.
Future cosmonaut Alexei Leonov at school, 1952© TASS
Cosmonauts Pavel Belyayev and Alexei Leonov training, 1965© Valentin Cheredintsev/TASS
Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, the first human to conduct a spacewalk, undated photo© Valentin Cheredintsev/TASS
Cosmonauts Pavel Belyayev and Alexei Leonov in the cockpit of the Voskhod-2 spacecraft, 1965© TASS
Alexey Leonov is seen during a spacewalk, 1965© TASS
Alexey Leonov is seen during a spacewalk, 1965© TASS
Alexei Leonov giving a speech, dedicated to his spacewalk, in Moscow State University, 1965© Vladimir Musaelyan/TASS
Cosmonauts Yuri Gagarin, Alexei Leonov and Andrian Nikolayev are seen during a May Day demonstration in Moscow, 1967© Valentin Cheredintsev/TASS
Alexei Leonov with his wife Svetlana and daughter Viktoria, 1965© B. Smirnov/TASS
Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov and US astronauts Donald Slayton and Thomas Stafford participating in the joint US-Soviet Apollo-Soyuz Test Project, during a training at the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Centre, 1975© TASS
Soviet cosmonauts Alexei Leonov and Valery Kubasov visiting Chicago, USA, 1976© Eduard Pesov/TASS
Alexei Leonov fishing with children in Star City, 1977© Albert Pushkarev/TASS
Legendary cosmonaut Alexei Leonov seen ahead of a screening of the film The Age of Pioneers about the 1965 Voskhod 2 space mission and the first ever human spacewalk performed by Leonov, 2017© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
