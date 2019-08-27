{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian humanoid robot to return to Earth on September 7

There is enough time left to conduct all the planned tests, the head of Roscosmos said
Robot Fedor Donat Sorokin/TASS
Robot Fedor
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

KOROLEV /Moscow region/, August 27. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft carrying Russia’s humanoid robot named Fedor will return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) as planned on September 7, Head of the Roscosmos State Space Corporation Dmitry Rogozin told reporters following the spacecraft’s docking at the ISS.

Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with Fedor robot successfully docks with ISS

"There is enough time left to conduct all the planned tests and send the spacecraft back to Earth on September 7," he said.

According to Rogozin, there is a need to repair the equipment installed on the MIM-2 research module so that "all docking stations are fully operational by September 25, when a new crew will be launched from the Baikonur spaceport." "We have a repair kit on board, the crew members know what to do, they are working on it," the Roscosmos chief said.

