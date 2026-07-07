Investment in Russia’s private space sector could exceed $1.3 bln by 2030

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Investment in private companies within the rocket and space industry could exceed 100 bln rubles ($1.3 bln) by 2030, Roscosmos Deputy General Director Grigory Maximov said at the Innoprom-2026 International Industrial Forum.

"We can currently state that by 2030, private investment in the space sector will reach the 100 bln rubles mark. We recognize that, beyond any altruistic motivations, the private players entering this field understand how the market will take shape and what it will look like and, consequently, how the associated revenues and expenditures will ultimately flow back into their business operations," he said.

In 2026, some 5 bln rubles was allocated from the federal budget for the provision of Earth remote sensing imagery to government authorities, Maximov said, adding that the satellite images of Russian territories obtained in this way could be used to monitor fires, floods, and other emergency situations.

In June, Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov said that the state corporation’s primary objective was to maximize the involvement of private companies in the rocket and space industry.