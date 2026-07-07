DeepSeek developing its own artificial intelligence chip — Reuters

LONDON, July 7. /TASS/. China’s DeepSeek is developing its own AI chip for inference, the process of generating responses to user queries using a pre-trained model, Reuters reported, citing sources.

The company previously used chips from American Nvidia and Chinese Huawei to train and operate its models. DeepSeek is in the early stages of development and is in discussions with external partners. Work on its own chip began about a year ago, Reuters wrote.

Demand for inference chips is growing rapidly in the AI sector, the agency noted. As AI becomes more widespread, the industry’s focus is shifting from training models to operating them, a stage that allows for chips that are cheaper and consume less energy.