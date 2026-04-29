MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia can become a key global player in the energy sector for artificial intelligence (AI) and could host data centers for other countries, Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Many countries believe that the most crucial question is how our AI will compare to other AIs worldwide in the next decade. This will significantly determine the quality of life. Therefore, Russia having cheap energy for AI is a huge leg up that we must capitalize on, as hosting AI data centers here would benefit many countries. They could access the most efficient solutions from us, reinforcing my belief in the energy sector's potential for AI," he said during the federal educational marathon "Knowledge. Firsts."

Dmitriev highlighted that Russia is a major economic power that is very resource rich. "Another key resource is its people - educated, motivated, and talented. This is a tremendous asset," he said, noting that Russia has never aimed to sanction or oppress anyone.