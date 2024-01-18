Russian aircraft begin patrolling Syria-Israel disengagement line — military

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces have begun aerial patrols along the so-called Bravo Line that divides the Golan Heights between Syria and Israel, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry) said.

"To monitor the situation, army aviation units of the Russian Aerospace Forces have organized aerial patrols along the disengagement line separating the armed forces of Israel and the Syrian Arab Republic (the Bravo Line)," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said.

Commenting on the situation in Syria, the Russian official said that three attacks on Syrian pro-government forces had been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone. They were carried out by members of Jabhat al-Nusra and the Islamic Party of Turkestan (terrorist groups, both outlawed in Russia). One attack occurred in the Aleppo Governorate and two - in the Idlib Governorate.

Also, one violation of Syria’s airspace, committed by an MQ-1C multirole unmanned aerial vehicle of the US-led international coalition, was registered in the Al-Tanf area.