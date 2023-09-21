Russian troops repel two Ukrainian attacks near Krasny Liman — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center repelled two Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, Battlegroup Spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

In the Krasny Liman area, units of the Battlegroup Center repelled two attacks of units of Ukraine’s 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades, using airstrikes and artillery fire, Savchuk reported. "In the Chervonaya Dibrova area, concentrations of manpower and equipment of the 63rd mechanized brigade, 12th special purpose brigade and 5th brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine came under fire near the Serebryanka forestry and Torskoye," he added.

According to Savchuk, the Ukrainians lost roughly 70 soldiers, two infantry fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks and two 122mm D-30 howitzers. "Eleven unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense forces and radar warfare systems, as well as with gun fire, near Belogorovka, Karamzinovka and Volcheyarovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman added.