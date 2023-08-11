Goals of Luna-25 mission are peaceful — Roscosmos chief

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME /Amur Region/, August 11. /TASS/. Luna-25, the first lunar mission in the history of modern Russia, has absolutely peaceful goals, Roscosmos Director General Yury Borisov told reporters on Friday.

"The goals of this mission are of purely peaceful nature," he said.

Luna-25, the first lunar mission in the history of modern Russia, took off from the Vostochny launch facility in Russia’s Far East at 2:10 a.m. on Friday Moscow time. The spacecraft is expected to reach the Moon’s orbit on August 16 before landing on August 21.

The mission’s key goal will be to polish the soft landing technology. The mission may become the first spacecraft ever to land near the South Pole of the Earth’s natural satellite. The spacecraft will look for natural resources, including water, and study the effects of space rays and electromagnetic emissions on the lunar surface.

The lander is equipped with several cameras. They will make a timelapse footage of the landing and an HDR wide-angle image of the moonscape. Luna-25 will turn its cameras during pre-programmed periods and on a signal from the Earth.