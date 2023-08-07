MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The aviation of the Battlegroup South hit a station of the 5th detached assault brigade and the concentration area of the 24th detached mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Battlegroup Spokesman Vadim Astafyev told TASS.

"The aviation of the Battlegroup South hit temporary stations of the 5th detached assault brigade near Dyleevka settlement and the manpower concentration area of the 24th detached mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army in Novgorodskoe by UMPK-500 and UMPK-250 guided munitions," Astafyev said.

"Two 155 mm self-propelled Krab artillery units of Polish make were destroyed by Lancet loitering munitions in Svyato-Pokrovskoe and Kirovo," he said.

Lancet kamikaze drones also wrecked a 122 mm Gvozdika howitzer and an infantry combat vehicle of the Ukrainian army in the vicinity of Kuzminovka and Andreevka settlements.