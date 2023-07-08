At least 12 injured in bus accident in north Moscow

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. At least 12 people were injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck on Leningradskoye highway in the north of Moscow, an emergencies source told TASS early on Sunday.

"A bus and a truck collided on Leningradskoye highway," the source said.

According to a law enforcement source, "six people were hospitalized, and six were treated on site."

However, according to the press service of the Moscow Police Department, four people sought medical assistance in connection with the accident.

Overall, the bus carried 20 people at the time of the crash.