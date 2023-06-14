Russia to bring up issue of investigation into Nord Stream blasts at UNSC on June 15

UNITED NATIONS, June 15. /TASS/. Russia plans to bring up the issue of investigating the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines at the UN Security Council consultations on June 15, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Wednesday.

"On June 15, the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN is bringing up the issue of the investigation into the sabotage on the Nord Stream [pipelines] at the closed-door consultations of the UN Security Council members," the diplomat wrote on his Telegram channel. "After that, we are expected to briefly communicate with journalists accredited to the UN.".