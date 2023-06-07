Russian agency reports safe levels of radiation at Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency on Wednesday said the level of radiation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was safe, citing its regular measurements.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam created an additional threat to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which was already in a difficult situation.

"The monitoring of radiation levels at the ZNPP is conducted on a daily basis. No elevation of the radiation level has been detected as of now," the Russian agency said in a statement.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted a missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant overnight into Tuesday, destroying its valves and prompting an uncontrolled release of water. The water level in Novaya Kakhovka rose as high as 12 meters, before starting to subside. Thirty-five settlements and areas have been affected by floodwaters. Residents of nearby settlements are being evacuated. The destruction of the dam has caused serious damage to the environment, washed away farm fields along the Dnieper and raised the risk that the North Crimean Canal will dry up. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the attack on the Kakhovka HPP a deliberate sabotage attack by Ukraine and said that the Kiev regime should be held responsible for the consequences.