US wants to ‘put into oblivion’ its vows to deal with Nord Stream pipes — Russian embassy

WASHINGTON, June 7. /TASS/. The US administration is trying to "put into oblivion" the earlier remarks of its officials vowing to "put an end" to Russia’s Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, Minister-Counselor of the Russian Embassy in the US Andrey Ledenev said on Wednesday.

Commenting on a report by The Washington Post, suggesting that the Central Intelligence Agency was informed beforehand about Kiev’s plans to blow up these pipelines, the diplomat said: "Regular attempts by the Administration to replicate new versions of unprecedented sabotage against gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea through controlled media outlets have become a byword."

"This time, as an ‘exclusive’ piece is portrayed some sort of confidential information that the US authorities allegedly knew in advance from certain allies in Europe about Ukraine's plans, designed to undermine European energy security," Ledenev continued.

"The coordinated campaign of the West, led by the United States, to confuse the international community is sewn with white threads. The reason for the multiplying theories and versions, supported by the notorious ‘closed’ data of the local intelligence community, is simple to the point of banality. They spare no effort to put into oblivion the scandalous promises of American officials to ‘put an end’ to our pipelines. As well as the obstacles they have erected to prevent the launch of a transparent international investigation at the UN Security Council, which Russia, China and Brazil have called for," the minister-counselor added.

The Russian embassy is "convinced that the truth will prevail."

"For our part, we will continue to work together with like-minded partners to establish the real circumstances of the incident, as well as to punish the perpetrators and sponsors of terrorist acts against critical infrastructure," the statement says.

According to the Washington Post, the CIA received a tip from an unnamed European intelligence agency that a group of six Ukrainian special forces’ servicemen was planning to blow up the pipeline running from Russia to Germany. The country in question is not named under request from the newspaper’s sources. Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House John Kirby refused to comment on these reports on Tuesday.