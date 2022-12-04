Ukrainian army loses up to 65 troops in clashes with LPR forces - republic

LUGANSK, December 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have lost up to 65 servicemen in clashes with the LPR’s People’s Militia over 24 hours, LPR’s People’s Militia spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said on Sunday.

"In the past 24 hours, during active advancement by the units of the LPR’s People’s Militia, the adversary suffered major losses in manpower and military equipment. Up to 65 personnel were eliminated as well as one tank, two armored vehicles, two drones and 15 units of special automotive equipment," the LPR’s People’s Militia Telegram channel quoted him as saying.

According to the military official, on Saturday, the mine sweeping units of the LPR’s People’s Militia cleared over four hectares of explosive objects left by the Ukrainian military.

"The representatives of the Lengazspetsstroy company handed over to the servicemen of the 2nd Army Corps six high-traction vehicles," he added.