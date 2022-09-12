Bucha-type provocation being plotted in Ilyum - Russian Public Chamber member

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Pro-Ukrainian public social networks are beginning to post fake reports about thousands of killed civilians in the city of Izyum, obviously seeking to stage a provocation like the one in Bucha, but such attempts are doomed to failure, Alexander Malkevich, a coordinator of the Zaporzhye-based Zamedia holding, told TASS on Monday.

"A Bucha 2.0 is unfolding before our eye. Reports about thousands of people allegedly killed in Izyum are surfacing in pro-Ukrainian publics. So far, these are isolated cases citing an ‘adviser’ Maxim Strelnikov. But you can take it from me, we will see lost of such posts soon," Malkevich, who is also firest depity chairman of the commission on the development of information community and mass media at the Russian Public Chamber, said, adding that such reports will soon be cited in Western media.

He recalled that similar technologies were used in March, when Ukrainian media and internet resources posted photos and videos featuring dead bodies of people allegedly killed by the Russian military lying in the streets in Bucha. The Russian defense ministry refuted these reports, saying that Russian troops had been withdrawn from Bucha much earlier and "the evidence of crimes" appeared on the fourth day after the arrival of Ukrainian Security Service officers to that city.

"I can say it confidently that there will be no new global scandal. A lot of refugees fled Izyum for Russia. People were running for life to our country from the Nazi. I am sure that each of them will confirm that there were not killings in Izyum," Malkevich stressed, adding that the Za TV will make a story featuring concrete facts and evidence of refugees.

The Russian defense ministry reported on Saturday that Ukrainian troops were regrouping near Balaklea and Izyum to be deployed to the Donetsk People’s Republic.