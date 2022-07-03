Russian diplomats declared personae non grata leaving Bulgaria - embassy

SOFIA, July 3. /TASS/. Russian diplomats and employees of Russian missions, who were declared personae non grata in Bulgaria, are leaving the country on Sunday, an embassy spokesman told TASS.

"The passport and customs control procedures are over. They are boarding two planes. About 160 people - diplomats, technical personnel and their family members - are leaving Sofia for Moscow," said one of the embassy employees, who continues to work in Bulgaria.

On June 28, Bulgaria’s authorities announced a decision to expel 70 Russian diplomats and technical personnel of Russian diplomatic missions. Minister-counsellor of the Russian embassy Filipp Voskresensky, Consuls General in Varna and Rusa, Vladimir Klimanov and Andrey Gromov, director of the Russian Information and Culture Center Yury Makushin are amonf them.

Due to the lack of personnel, the embassy’s consular service and Russia’s consulate general in Varna suspend their operation.

The Russian embassy demanded this illegal and ungrounded decision be revoked and warned that Bulgarian diplomatic missions in Russia could be closed too. But the warning was ignored by the Bulgarian foreign ministry. Meanwhile, Russian officials say that response measures are being planned.