Sanctions scare no one in Russia, they will follow in any case - Duma speaker

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The threat of western sanctions is unable to scare anybody in Russia, although they do create problems, because there is the understanding that they will be imposed in any event, the State Duma’s speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"About the sanctions. Firstly, they do not scare anybody. We’ve been under sanctions for the past eight years. True, they create problems. It is far better to cooperate and develop relations, than to be odds. But it was no choice of ours to impose the restrictions," he said. "Secondly, everybody today has become aware that more sanctions against Russia are unavoidable.".