Over 143 houses remain submerged amid flash floods in Russia’s southern region

MOSCOW, February 6./TASS/. The number of houses partially flooded amid snow-caused flash floods in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region has sizably decreased in three of its districts, the press service of the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations told TASS on Sunday.

"Water has fully subsided in 17 settlements," the ministry said. "As many as 458 grounds, 143 houses in seven settlements remain partially flooded," it reported.

Rescuers continue to pump out water and help the local residents. Overall, 194 people have received targeted aid. Thirty people stay at temporary accommodation facilities. Local commissions assess the damage from the flash floods.

Snow, wet snow has continued in the Krasnodar Region since the end of January. Snow levels have reached an almost all time high of over one meter in some settlements. Now, snow is actively melting.