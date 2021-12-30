North-Caucasus Federal University develops model to predict floods, atmospheric phenomena

STAVROPOL, December 30. /TASS/. Scientists at the North-Caucasus Center for Mathematical Research, created at North-Caucasus Federal University (NCFU) with the support of the Russian Ministry of Education and Science, are developing a mathematical model of atmospheric and ocean dynamics. It will allow to predict tides and floods on the ocean coast, Rector of NCFU Dmitry Bespalov said.

"Here at the university our scientists are creating a complex mathematical model of the atmospheric and ocean dynamics, which will allow to more accurately determine the speed and direction of movement of cyclones and anticyclones, the direction of trade winds, to predict tides and coastal flooding caused by large-scale wave-like movements of the ocean. I am confident that the model will be able to explain many atmospheric phenomena, and its creation will be of great practical value," said Bespalov.

The press service noted that other advanced research in mathematics and related sciences is also conducted at the math center.

"The university’s scientific schools are highly respected not only in Russia, but also abroad. In addition, NCFU has been actively working with talented schoolchildren for many years. All this rich experience and personnel potential is used in the activities of the mathematics center," the university’s press service said.

It is noted that the mathematical center that started to work in autumn 2021 already became the center of attraction for schoolchildren, teachers, students and scientists from all across the North Caucasus, and it is actively supported by the university’s partners Vladikavkaz Scientific Center of Russian Academy of Sciences and North-Ossetian State University named after Khetagurov.

The press service stressed that the North Caucasus pays great attention to mathematical education and its development at the highest level, as it is essential for breakthroughs in many fields, from artificial intelligence to the creation of new materials.

The North-Caucasus Center for Mathematical Research has become one of the regional scientific and educational mathematical centers opened across the country. NCFU, which is a participant in the "Priority 2030" Strategic Academic Leadership Program, acted as the coordinator of the project to launch the center.