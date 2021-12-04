Putin says he always counts on United Russia party as powerful political force

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he always counts on the United Russia party as a powerful political force.

"I would like to emphasize the consolidating role of United Russia as a parliamentary party. Your efforts at the federal and regional levels are helping to rally patriotically-minded and responsible forces towards achieving our common goals and priorities. This is extremely important for adopting high-quality laws in the interests of our society and citizens," President said in his address to participants of the third phase of the party’s 20th congress.

"I always count on you, on the United Russia party as a powerful and reliable political force, and on your professionalism and energy in addressing the large-scale tasks we have planned for the coming years and for the longer term," he emphasized.

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the United Russia party performed well during the election campaign and rightfully won.

"I believe that United Russia has performed well in the rather difficult, even extraordinary conditions of the election campaign, has withstood tough and open competition, won confidently, with a good advantage, and once again proved that it is a true leader, a party of popular representation with a parliamentary majority," President said.

The United Russia has all the resources for supporting people in addressing the matters they raise, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"They reach out to you, those who represent them in the corridors of power, on the most pressing matters of concern to them," he said.

"I would like to note that we have all the resources for supporting people in addressing the matters they raise," President noted.