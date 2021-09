MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a conversation at the Kremlin with Russian Olympians who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, calling their cause important and uniting millions of Russians.

"What you do is vital for the whole country. Without any exaggeration!" Putin said. "Millions of people watch and watch you win, [saying,] ‘oh, we are doing well!’ When millions are watching it unites all of us, ‘we are doing well!’ And when they lose, ‘Oh well.’".