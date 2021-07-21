All Russian vaccines effective against known COVID-19 strains, Vector Center says

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. All vaccines against COVID-19 certified in Russia are effective against known coronavirus mutations, head of the branch of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing in Yekaterinburg Alexander Semenov told TASS.

"At this moment, we can be confident that all the Russian vaccines - and those tests are being conducted constantly - protect against the known coronavirus variants but one cannot relax," he said.

The scientist stressed that the rate of inoculation against the coronavirus infection is a "very serious weapon" against the emergence of such variants.

Earlier, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned about the threat of the emergence of a coronavirus strain more dangerous than Delta which may resist the existing vaccines. According to him, inoculation of 70% of the population of each country by the middle of next year will allow to stop the pandemic of the novel coronavirus and relaunch the world economy.