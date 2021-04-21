WHO Director General eyes widespread use of Sputnik V vaccine - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed the WHO’s interest in the widespread use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine at a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin in Geneva.

"Tedros Adhanom praised highly Russia’s weighty contribution to multilateral cooperation under the auspices of the WHO, including global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization is interested in the widespread use of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine and other responsible drugs in the prevention of coronavirus infections so as to help countries in need, including through international mechanisms," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the sides had an in-depth discussion on how to strengthen the WHO’s readiness for and response to outbreaks of dangerous infectious diseases, along with other health emergencies.

"Our country reaffirmed its commitment to stepping up constructive cooperation with the WHO as a key UN organization that ensures coordination of international work in the health sector," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Meetings with international organizations’ heads

Apart from that, in Geneva the Russian deputy foreign minister held meetings with Director-General of the United Nations at Geneva (UNOG) Tatiana Valovaya, UNECE Executive Secretary Olga Algayerova and Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Daren Tang.

Moscow reaffirmed its support for UNOG "as one of the key focal points of global multilateral diplomacy" and voiced interest in the timely completion of renovation work at the Palais des Nations with the funds earmarked by the UN General Assembly.

"Russia proceeds from the importance of further strengthening the Geneva venue, including through building the potential of holding major international events in a virtual and hybrid formats without undermining the UN’s intergovernmental nature," the foreign ministry said.