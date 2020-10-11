Moscow reports 34 coronavirus deaths in past day

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The number of fatalities due to the coronavirus infection in Moscow has increased by 34 over the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus center told reporters on Sunday.

"34 patients died in Moscow, all had a confirmed diagnosis of pneumonia and a positive result of tests for the presence of the coronavirus infection," the crisis center said.

In all, 5,629 COVID-19 patients died in the capital. The crisis center reiterated that upon displaying the acute respiratory disorder symptoms it is necessary to stay at home, avoid self-medication, and call a doctor.

Moscow is in the first place in Russia by the number of the coronavirus infections, the number of the detected cases lately has been growing. In all, 330,418 cases of the infection have been detected in the capital, 4,501 of them over the past 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics, about 37.2 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.07 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 1,298,718 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,020,442 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 22,597 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.