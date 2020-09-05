Russia reports 5,205 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 5,205 in the past 24 hours, the total number of infected people has reached 1,020,310, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate does not exceed 0.5% for three weeks in a row.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in the Nenets autonomous region (0%), the Moscow region (0.2%), Moscow, the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region, the Tula and Smolensk regions, Tuva and Chechnya (0.3% each).

Another 671 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 195 in St. Petersburg, 168 in the Moscow region, 154 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 144 in the Rostov region.

A total of 164,425 people are currently undergoing treatment in Russia.