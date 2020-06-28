Russia reports less than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The number of Russia’s new coronavirus cases confirmed in the past day reached 6,791, and for the third day in a row the growth was lower than 7,000, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

According to the crisis center, the total number of COVID-19 cases hit 634,437. The daily growth did not exceed 1.1% in the past three days.

New 717 cases were recorded in Moscow, 325 in the Moscow Region, 285 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 232 in the Irkutsk Region and 222 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The lowest growth rate was recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region, the Nenets Autonomous Region, Moscow, Crimea, the Moscow Region, Ingushetia, North Ossetia and the Kaliningrad Region.

To date, 226,227 people diagnosed with the coronavirus are ill in Russia.

5,735 COVID-19 patients recovered in Russia

Some 5,735 COVID-19 patients recovered in Russia in the past day, and the total number of recoveries reached 399,087, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

According to the crisis center, the overall number of recoveries exceeded 63% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

In the past day, 1,052 patients recovered in Moscow, 1,319 in the Moscow Region, 598 in St. Petersburg, 210 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 145 in Kabardino-Balkaria.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll climbed by 104 in the past day, reaching a total of 9,073. According to the crisis center, the death toll stands at 1.43% of all those infected in Russia.

Some 24 fatalities were registered in the past day in Moscow, 21 in St. Petersburg, 6 in the Moscow Region, 4 in the Novosibirsk Region and Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region.