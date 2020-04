Acting deputy head of Siberia’s Khakassia region detained on suspicion of bribery

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Acting deputy head of Siberia's Khakassia region Sergei Novikov has been detained on suspicion of bribery, the regional government’s press service said on Saturday.

"The acting deputy head of Khakassia, Construction and Utilities Minister Sergei Novikov has been detained in [Khakassia’s administrative center] Abakan. He is suspected of bribery," the press service said in a statement.

"A criminal case has been launched. Investigative actions are under way at present," the statement says.