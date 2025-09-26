MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed participants of the World Atomic Week, Donald Trump proposed a plan to end the war in Gaza, and ex-French president received a sentence. These stories topped Friday's headlines across Russia. Izvestia: World Atomic Week kicks off in Moscow By 2030, Russia will launch the first-ever closed-loop nuclear energy system. This technology will address the issue of accumulating radioactive waste, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking before participants of the World Atomic Week on September 25. The event in Moscow is attended by delegates from more than 100 countries. Belarus, Armenia, Myanmar and Ethiopia are represented at the highest level. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has also visited the forum and emphasized the need to cooperate with the BRICS Bank to finance the construction of new nuclear power plants.

Russia, like no other, recognizes the importance of advancing nuclear energy. For instance, in the coming decade, energy use by data centers will rise more than three-fold, Putin noted at the forum’s plenary session. Russia is already working on modular data processing systems at its nuclear power plants as they provide the most reliable continuous power supply. "Undoubtedly, Russia is significantly strengthening its positions in the nuclear sector, creating new technologies and broadening relevant international collaboration on a global scale. The president rightly pointed out that Moscow is assisting and will continue to assist its partners to achieve a breakthrough in progress. We are on the verge of innovative changes in this sphere and are prepared to enter this new stage as one of the indisputable leaders," Diplomatic Academy Vice Principal Oleg Karpovich told Izvestia. The West obstructs this activity, seeking to undermine Russia’s cooperation with the countries of the Global South and the Global East through sanctions pressure. However, such measures only create a counterproductive effect, reinforcing Russia’s positions and speeding up the realization of joint projects with the nations of the global majority, which are losing confidence in Europe and the US, the expert said. Vedomosti: Donald Trump unveils another proposal to halt Gaza war A strategy on ending the conflict in the Gaza Strip, prepared by US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, has been endorsed by seven heads of Arab and Islamic states (Qatar, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, Pakistan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia). In a joint declaration published on September 24 on Egypt’s Foreign Ministry’s website after a summit with the US, they voiced readiness to cooperate with Trump to settle the Gaza confrontation and stressed the significance of his initiative. A separate announcement was issued by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The New York Times, citing insiders, reported that Trump assured the leaders that he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank's occupied territories. He made this remark amid mounting calls by far-right representatives from Netanyahu’s cabinet to annex the West Bank. Annexing even a portion of Palestinian lands is a highly risky step which, among other things, could undermine the 2020 Abraham Accords, and Netanyahu is unlikely to proceed despite pressure from his far-right allies, said research fellow at the Center for Middle Eastern Studies at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations Lyudmila Samarskaya. According to the analyst, in this context, Trump’s backing of the Arab countries’ position gives Netanyahu the chance to use precisely this reasoning in coalition talks. Overall, Samarskaya thinks that Israel is ready to endorse any initiative put forward by Trump, at least rhetorically, as it regards him as its main ally. Furthermore, Israel’s interests seem to be considered to a significant degree. It is premature to speak of any prospects for the plan, noted Ivan Bocharov, program manager at the Russian International Affairs Council, since there are no conditions that both Israelis and Arabs are prepared to accept. The Palestinians reject other countries’ involvement in Gaza’s governance, while Hamas remains a separate challenge. However, the alternatives are very limited. Available reports about Trump’s proposal so far suggest that it is unlikely to materialize, the expert added. According to him, the set of conditions is still forming and the parties will have to look for common ground. "So far, everything appears unfinished and unlikely to be implemented," Bocharov concluded. Izvestia: Sarkozy’s sentence deepens political crisis in France The ruling against former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will heighten distrust in political institutions and worsen the political crisis in the country, experts polled by Izvestia believe. On September 25, a Paris court sentenced the former head of state to five years in prison in the case of his campaign financing by former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. The verdict is a compromise to some extent: Sarkozy was found guilty of participating in a criminal network, but acquitted of corruption charges. The defense calls the trial a "political massacre," while the prosecution insists on the rule of law.

