Court finds Sarkozy guilty in case of Libyan financing of his 2007 campaign

PARIS, September 25. /TASS/. A Paris court found former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (in office from 2007 to 2012) guilty of complicity in a criminal conspiracy regarding the financing of his 2007 election campaign by Libya, BFMTV reported, citing the court's decision.

However, the former president was acquitted of charges of concealing the embezzlement of public funds and passive corruption. This means that the court did not find evidence of illegal financing of the 2007 election campaign.

Sarkozy denies all charges in the case and has 10 days to appeal the decision in the court of appeals.

At the same time, Sarkozy's former chief of staff, Claude Gueant, was found guilty of corruption from 2007 to 2009 for accepting 500,000 euros. Gueant was also found guilty of forging documents and influence peddling.