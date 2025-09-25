Putin arrives at World Nuclear Week forum

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the World Nuclear Week forum.
This year's event coincides with the 80th anniversary of Russia's nuclear industry.
Along with the Russian leader, the forum will be attended by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Myanmar's acting President Min Aung Hlaing, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, as well as participants from Iran, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Niger, and several specialized organizations.