Press review: Russia shuts down Ukraine talk reports and Putin pays visit to Azerbaijan

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Moscow denies holding talks with Kiev in Qatar, Putin arrives on state visit to Azerbaijan; and Israel, Hamas inching closer to truce deal in Gaza. These stories topped Monday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Vedomosti: Russia denies negotiating with Ukraine in Qatar Potential indirect talks between Moscow and Kiev on an agreement to halt strikes on energy and power infrastructure on both sides were derailed by Ukraine’s offensive in Russia’s Kursk Region, The Washington Post reported on August 17. According to the newspaper, the two warring countries were set to send delegations to Doha, with Qatar serving as mediator and meeting separately with the Ukrainian and Russian delegations. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova shot down the claims about negotiations, saying "there was nothing to talk about anyway." According to her, "there have been no direct or indirect talks on the safety of critical civilian infrastructure between Russia and the Kiev regime." She added that the only threat to such facilities, including nuclear power plants, comes from Ukraine, backed by its Western partners. Andrey Kortunov, research director at the Russian International Affairs Council, told Vedomosti that Russia and Ukraine have been discussing de-escalation exclusively on the expert level, with a proposal to reduce shelling of critical energy facilities being floated, but ultimately shut down, he said. The problem is that it isn't clear who would guarantee the implementation of such commitments, said Kortunov. He suggested that, should such an agreement be reached, the enemy could deploy heavy weapons to these facilities, using their civilian nature as a cover. In their conflict, Russia and Ukraine actually have similar strategies in the energy domain, seeking to do each other as much damage as possible, IMEMO RAS senior researcher Dmitry Ofitserov-Belsky believes. "For Ukraine has mostly targeted our fuel industry," the expert said, while Russia, in turn, is seeking to "unplug" Ukraine from its power grid. Meanwhile, Ukraine faced quite a deplorable situation in the energy sphere even before the special military operation, with 90% of its non-nuclear power plants being completely out of commission back in late 2021, the expert explained. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Putin arrives on state visit to Azerbaijan On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived on a state visit to Azerbaijan in what was his third in-person meeting with Azerbaijanian counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, this year. The Russian leader last visited Baku in September 2018. Since then, much has changed in the South Caucasus, but Moscow-Baku relations seem to have only gotten stronger.

The two leaders last met at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana in July. Also, Aliyev visited Moscow in April, soon after Russia started withdrawing its peacekeepers from Nagorno-Karabakh. He also attended festivities celebrating the 50th anniversary of the launch of the construction of the Baikal-Amur Railway (BAM), a Soviet-era rail link his father, Heydar Aliyev, helped build. At their talks, the two leaders discussed developing trade and cooperation in the transport sphere as well as security in the region, including resolving the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Azerbaijanian political analyst Ilgar Velizade believes that relations between Moscow and Baku are entering a golden age. "The two sides may sign some agreements that will strengthen their partnership, with the North-South [international transport corridor] project being of particular importance here," he said. According to Velizade, bilateral economic relations have been developing rapidly. While bilateral trade amounted to around $4.3 bln, there is a lot of room for growth. However, head of the Caucasus sector of IMEMO RAS Vadim Mukhanov doesn’t think the time is right to elevate Azerbaijan to a strategic ally. Firstly, no mechanism for such a level of cooperation is outlined in bilateral documents, including their landmark 2022 agreement, and secondly, Azerbaijan's key ally Turkey isn't on the best terms with Russia, complicating things further, he argues. "At this point, Moscow and Baku can only talk about good neighborly relations. This [status] may change in the future after the two parties sign more agreements," he told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. Vedomosti: Israel, Hamas on verge of ceasefire deal in Gaza The Palestinian radical group Hamas and Israel have signaled that they are close to their second truce since the war in the Gaza Strip broke out in October 2023. Washington has been pushing hard for a ceasefire agreement in the past few months.