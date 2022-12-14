{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Is Kosovo hiding military preparations and US, Africa at odds over Ukraine

Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 14th
© REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The Brussels Agreement on Kosovo could be a cover for Pristina’s military preparations, the Russian Ambassador to Serbia noted, the US seeks to restore its influence in Africa and the West plans to punish Tehran for alleged military supplies to Moscow. These stories topped Wednesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Izvestia: Agreements on Kosovo could cover up Pristina’s military operations, Russian envoy says

The Brussels Agreement on Kosovo could be a cover for attempts to arm Pristina the way the Minsk accords were for Kiev, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko pointed out in an interview with Izvestia.

"Bearing in mind what revelations [former German Chancellor Angela] Merkel made about the Minsk Agreements, one can assume that the Brussels Agreement was most likely developed as a cover for Pristina’s military preparations. In recent years, an illegal Kosovo ‘army’ was created and Kosovo’s law enforcement and military agencies received equipment. For the West, the Brussels Agreement played the same role as the Minsk accords did with regard to Ukraine, it was a cover up," he stressed.

According to the diplomat, Belgrade still insists on compliance with the existing documents and is unwilling to hammer out new accords. "[Serbian] President [Aleksandar] Vucic certainly insists that the parties resume talks on the implementation of the previously reached agreements on the Community of Serb Municipalities in Kosovo instead of developing new accords. The West, however, is acting deceptively, saying let’s start with a clean slate to see what can be done. It means making new decisions on the creation of the Community of Serb Municipalities as a non-governmental organization without any rights and powers," the envoy noted.

The Russian ambassador also stated that it was too early to expect a sustainable solution to the Kosovo crisis. "There is little hope that a sustainable solution can be found to the Kosovo issue at this time, and I regret to say this. It will only be possible if the matter is fully brought back into the fold of international law and the United Nations Security Council based on its Resolution 1244," Botsan-Kharchenko emphasized.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US, Africa disagree on ways to resolve Ukrainian conflict

US President Joe Biden has attempted to restore Washington’s influence in Africa by gathering 49 of the continent’s leaders in America’s capital. The second US-Africa Leaders Summit comes amid the White House’s increasing concerns about China’s growing expansion and Russia’s mounting presence in the region, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

The previous summit, held by then US President Barack Obama in 2014, actually produced no results. This time around, the US plans to prove the benefits of cooperation to African nations. Washington is set to promise them assistance in implementing reforms and resolving security and climate issues, along with $55 bln in investments over the next three years.

Deputy Director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for African Studies Leonid Fituni points out that Biden’s strategy includes four main points: building a partnership while listening to Africa and creating open societies there; offering dividends from democratic development; assisting in efforts to solve pressing problems; and focusing on climate issues.

The summit is also expected to discuss the impact of military activities in Ukraine on the situation in Africa. According to the Washington Post, the parties disagree on what tactics to use to settle the conflict, with differences concerning sanctions and critiques of Russia, which Africans say complicate efforts to find a diplomatic solution.

As far as Africa goes, Russia’s current goals are mostly about finding promising areas for cooperation and expanding economic and political interaction. This will definitely be the focus of the second Russia-Africa Summit scheduled to take place in 2023. According to Fituni, given the mounting pressure from the United States and the European Union, Russia can and should take advantage of the opportunities that exist on the African track in order to ensure success in achieving its goals and strengthening its position on the international stage.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: IAEA continues discussions on safety zone for Zaporozhye nuke plant

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi discussed plans to create a safety zone at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, who once again called for demilitarizing the facility. Meanwhile, military analysts view such a move as unacceptable, Nezavisimaya Gazeta notes.

"The issue of the Zaporozhye nuclear station’s demilitarization closely concerns the city of Energodar. An end to the effective protection of the plant would spell an end to the effective protection of the city. It would change the status quo on the line of contact, raising the risk of landing operations by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Valdai Discussion Club Program Director Oleg Barabanov pointed out.

If the Ukrainian armed forces seize the facility, they will continue to advance, accumulating forces to move towards Melitopol and Berdyansk, and they will also cut off the land route connecting mainland Russia with Crimea. The peninsula would then be partially blockaded, with water and food supplies affected, and attempts would be made to take advantage of it to destabilize the situation and try to take Crimea, military analyst Yury Knutov said. "This is the strategic plan that Kiev apparently plans to act upon. However, in no way should we make its realization possible, which is obvious for military experts," he added.

If Kiev regains control of the nuclear power plant, it will start threatening a nuclear blast unless its demands are met. Another reason behind the surge in tensions around the plant is that weapons-grade plutonium could be produced by processing the nuclear waste that is stored at the site. The countries that need to update their nuclear arsenal - primarily the United States - seem to be interested in getting access to those stocks, editor of the Arsenal Otechestva magazine Alexey Leonkov noted.

 

Izvestia: West seeks to punish Iran for cooperation with Russia

The European Union plans to introduce another package of sanctions against Tehran. This time, Western countries accuse Iran of providing weapons to Russia. However, Moscow and the Islamic republic have been rejecting these allegations, Izvestia writes.

"Over the entire course of the special military operation, Russia has been hearing a lot of rumors about its activities, which are not true. They concern the amount of the weapons that Russia has, as well as their sources. <...> Iran is not the first country to be accused of supplying weapons to Russia. Earlier reports claimed that China and North Korea did it," orientalist scholar Andrey Ontinkov noted.

Moscow’s position is that the unmanned aerial vehicles that are being used in the special military operation are made in Russia and have nothing to do with Iran. Tehran earlier confirmed that it had handed several drones over to Russia before the launch of the Ukraine operation. That said, it is about cooperation and it’s not right to view it as weapons supplies, Ontikov stressed.

When France boosted military cooperation with Mali, the West considered it to be normal. When the US builds defense cooperation with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, the EU does not interfere because it’s about bilateral relations. However, as soon as Russia and Iran - two centers of power that are alternative to the European Union and the US - make an effort to show independence, the Euro-Atlantic community gets annoyed about it, Research Fellow at the Department of Middle and Post-Soviet East of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Scientific Information on Social Sciences Vasily Ostanin-Golovnya points out.

In his view, the West regards Russian-Iranian cooperation in the field of defense, as well as in other areas, as increasing links between two powerful states that are capable of determining most processes in Central Asia, the South Caucasus and the Middle East. "So even if Russia and Iran only sought to boost peaceful cooperation, they would still have faced opposition," the expert explained.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Russian oil exports rise amid price cap

Russian oil exports through domestic ports rose by nearly 17% following the introduction of a price cap and an embargo on seaborne supplies to Europe. According to Bloomberg, Russian maritime oil shipments reached 3.5 mln barrels a day on December 5-9, which is among the highest export levels recorded this year, Rossiyskaya Gazeta notes.

Russia stated that it would not sell oil to the countries joining the price ceiling. So far, the European Union, G7 countries and Australia have supported the initiative. China, the world’s largest oil importer, has not joined the price cap. Neither did India, the world’s third largest oil buyer.

The rise in seaborne oil exports make it clear that the price cap has turned out to be a toothless measure, Associate Professor at the Russian Government’s Financial University Valery Andrianov emphasized. There are no effective mechanisms that would be capable of enforcing these restrictions. According to some data, about one-third of Russian oil exports are now being shipped from the country’s ports with no destination indicated. This spells an expansion of gray trade, which allows traders to purchase Russian crude without risking coming under secondary sanctions.

The oil price cap is pushing the global market towards a rapid expansion of the gray zone, Andrianov noted. This makes it possible for a number of Western consumers to get relatively cheap Russian oil through third parties. Now it’s the time for Russia to use counter-sanctions as the country could put an end to any gray schemes for the delivery of its oil to those countries that pursue an unfriendly policy. Thankfully, oil demand in Asia is high enough to keep Russian exports at a stable level, the expert said.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Serbian, NATO reaction to Kosovo tension and EU’s hard Russian gas choices
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 13th
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more