{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Pelosi’s visit to impact Taiwan and Russia to beef up its coastal defenses

Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 3rd
Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (left) and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (center) EYEPRESS via Reuters Connect
Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (left) and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (center)
© EYEPRESS via Reuters Connect

Izvestia: How Pelosi’s visit will affect Taiwan

Now as Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi did land in Taiwan late on Tuesday, Taipei may be faced with more frequent visits by Chinese aircraft in Taiwan’s air defense zone, reconnaissance flights near the island, and a ban on some imports. The US special flight SPAR19 escalated tensions in the Taiwan Strait and in relations between Beijing and Washington.

Read also
Chinese army begins drills in South China Sea amid escalation around Taiwan

The Chinese Defense Ministry has already warned that the republic’s armed forces are on alert and will hold a number of military events as countermeasures. However, Washington claims its policies towards China have not changed. Drew Thompson, a former US Defense Department official responsible for managing bilateral relations with China, Taiwan and Mongolia, told Izvestia that the fact that Taiwan was not mentioned in Pelosi’s official itinerary should have partially satisfied Beijing.

The Chinese embassy in the United States could not be reached immediately for comment.

"There will be neither a war nor an armed conflict, except for a demonstration of military power involving a large number of fighters flying into Taiwan’s air defense zone or crossing the middle line in the Taiwan Strait or else military drills in coastal areas, as was announced," Arthur Ding, a distinguished research fellow of the Institute of International Relations, National Chengchi University, told Izvestia.

He said an overreaction could complicate things further ahead of the 20th national congress of the Chinese Communist Party due to be held this fall and harm the country’s relations with all Western nations, which China, on the contrary, has been seeking to improve.

 

Izvestia: Mobile coastal defense missile systems to be deployed in St. Petersburg

The Leningrad naval base of the Russian Navy will be strengthened by Bastion coastal missile systems, Defense Ministry officials told Izvestia. These are equipped with Oniks supersonic missiles capable of hitting both sea and land targets with high accuracy. Boosting the second-largest city’s defenses becomes particularly relevant in the wake of Finland’s decision to join NATO, experts say.The coastal missile systems will be able to keep at gunpoint the Nordic country’s coast, the entire Gulf of Finland, part of the Baltic Sea, as well as Estonia.

The fundamental decision to deploy Bastion coastal missile systems in the Leningrad naval base has already been made, several Defense Ministry officials told the paper. However, they did not specify when the missile systems would go on combat duty.

"The latest version of Bastion is a multipurpose weapon that can be used both for coastal defense purposes and for striking ground targets at a significant distance," Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at HSE University Vasily Kashin told Izvestia. "Amid rising tensions and Finland’s accession to NATO, this would be a natural element of the battle group’s reinforcement in this direction. Many other steps will have to be taken, too. However, it’s clear that a priority goal is to increase the number of high-precision weapons there. These include Bastions, all modifications of Iskander ballistic missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles and similar weapons. Given the potential enemy has M270 MLRS in this direction, naturally, we should have powerful weapons there, too."

Since the Leningrad naval base’s operational area stretches from the Finnish border to the Estonian one, this should show to Estonia and primarily to Finland and Sweden, which made a "silly decision" to become part of NATO, that they will be under attack, warned admiral Valentin Selivanov, who previously served as the chief of staff of the Russian Navy.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Moldova to part ways with Gazprom

Moldova’s authorities intend to announce the cancellation of the country’s gas contract with Russian energy giant Gazprom early this fall, Viktor Shelin, the leader of the republic’s Social-Democratic Party, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. The reason behind the move is rising gas prices. The government will make it clear to its citizens that it would be better to switch from the expensive Russian gas to the European one, which is also costly, now that Moldova has been granted EU candidacy status, the politician said. And in November, he said, "we will expect people to stage mass protests."

Given the circumstances, with gas prices rising constantly on the global market, Moldovans will have to pay huge sums for their heating, according to realitatea.md.

In his research, economist Veaceslav Ionita gave a worst-case scenario, saying gas heating would rise to 4,800 lei ($248) on the average in 2022-2023 from 750 lei ($39) in 2019-2020.

The Chisinau-based media outlets warn that 80% of the republic’s population will be unable to pay their gas bills this year, with those who have autonomous heating systems installed in their flats to be hit hardest.

Meanwhile, Russian gas is still being supplied to Moldova. Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Cheban wrote on his Telegram channel that 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas would cost Moldova $1,458.5 from August 1, a $468 rise from July.

 

Vedomosti: Russia getting ready to sign tax deal with Oman

The Russian government is planning to sign an agreement to prevent double taxation with Oman. On July 28, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin gave his instructions to approve a draft document that has been worked out with Oman. Next, the Russian Finance Ministry will have to hold negotiations with the Persian Gulf country and sign the treaty as soon as the agreement is reached.

The document envisages a 10% dividend income tax rate for those who have owned 20% in a company’s capital for the past year, while the 15% rate will apply in all other cases, with interest and royalties to be taxed at 10%. The agreement also provides tax relief for companies paying their interest and dividends to the government, the central bank or the two countries’ pension funds. The Russian Direct Investment Fund and a number of state-run corporations will be able to compete for such benefits.

A Finance Ministry official confirmed to Vedomosti that work was underway to prepare the agreement for signing.

The tax rates stipulated by the agreement with Oman look less attractive than the ones available with Qatar or Hong Kong (the 5% tax rate for dividends paid in Qatar and Hong Kong, 5% for interest paid in Qatar and 0% for interest paid in Hong Kong), and yet they are lower than those agreed with EU jurisdictions, which Russia reviewed actively in 2020-2021, said Natalya Kuznetsova, partner of the tax and rights department at Business Solutions and Technologies (formerly Deloitte in Russia).

Meanwhile, the tax terms being offered to Oman look super-advantageous if compared to, say, the tax agreement with Switzerland that has yet to be reviewed, said Alexander Tokarev, partner at Kept (formerly KPMG).

 

Kommersant: New US sanctions to hamper Russia’s import substitution in IT

The Skolkovo Foundation, the Technopark and the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) have been targeted by the latest US sanctions. The restrictions would limit access to US technology for these organizations and may affect the development of telecoms equipment with an open interface, as well as for 6G, on which Russia has lately placed many hopes.

Experts and telecoms market players told Kommersant that the sanctions would make it difficult for Skoltech to proceed with its work on 6G equipment and current solutions within OpenRAN space. The 6G standard will require huge resources, and primarily skilled personnel, as well as international cooperation for frequency and technical standards coordination, a telecom expert told the paper. "It will be impossible to build equipment for this standard without being involved in the process," he warned.

Sergey Sukhman, president of Zelax, a leading developer and manufacturer of data network solutions, said the sanctions imposed on Skoltech would hamper purchases of the necessary hardware and components. "And yet, I think Russian companies have already learned how to bypass such restrictions. So, work will continue along these lines, though this would require additional financial resources," he said.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Biden seeks arms control talks and Russia skeptical on swap deal with US
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 2nd
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more