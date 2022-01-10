{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Coway aims to introduce Europe to smart home products for healthier living

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 10. Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company," has been showcasing its latest home health appliance innovations at CES 2022 this week. The company's mattresses, water purifiers, air purifiers and bidets were considered some of the event's must-see innovations.

"Our mission has always been to make people's lives better and healthier, and we're excited to showcase our latest innovations and designs at CES 2022 and online," said Rodney Ryu, the Managing Director of Coway Europe B.V. "Creating healthy home environments is now more vital than ever before, and better air, water and sleep can be transformative. We hope our smart home products empower users to live healthier."

Coway's Powerful Air Purity Solutions Reach Europe

Coway is a Korean home health appliances company with over 30 years of experience manufacturing air purifiers, water purifiers, bidets, mattresses, and more. Coway has Asia's largest air and water specialised R&D centre, holding over 4,200 intellectual properties and patents. Selling over a million air purifiers per year in over 60 countries, Coway is a leader in the air filtration industry.

Since first entering the market in 2010, Coway has held a prevalent position in Northern Europe's air purification sector. The premium 'Airmega' line has been a hit in Scandinavian households, praised for outstanding air filtration capacity and customer-friendly functionality. Coway expanded to Europe in 2021 with product launches on Amazon.

About Airmega Air Purifiers – For All Households and Businesses

Coway brought its most loved and best-selling air purifiers to Europe, including Airmega 150(Cartridge), Airmega Jet(Mini Storm), Airmega Mighty, Airmega 300S, and Airmega Hue&Healing.

  • Airmega 150 is the latest most iconic Coway model for bedrooms, which received three of the world's most prestigious design awards: iF Design Award (Germany), Good Design Award (Japan) and IDEA award (USA). Airmega 150 has a unique "Pull-Out" pre-filter that lets consumers change the filter without removing the product's lids. This makes filter cleaning extremely convenient, which maximises the life of the main GreenHEPA™ filter.
  • Airmega Mighty (AP-1512HH), with an ioniser for the bedroom and living room area, has been Wirecutter's top pick in the New York Times for seven consecutive years, including 2022. Airmega Mighty was also ranked a best-seller on Amazon USA's air purifier category in 2021.
  • Airmega Jet with revolutionary MegaJet™ technology and Airmega 300S are flagship models with dual suction power and high room coverage. Airmega Hue&Healing is a hybrid air purifier with a natural humidifier.

Coway HyperCaptive™ Air Filtration System

What makes Coway air purifiers stand out is the latest HyperCaptive™ air filtration system. All Coway Airmega air purifiers are powered by this technology, which features a pre-filter, an activated carbon Filter and Green HEPA™ filter. The HyperCaptive™ Air Filtration system removes particles of nano-particles down to 0.01 micrometre, including allergen, bacteria, dander, dust, gas, mould and viruses, in the air to banish indoor air pollution. The system has proven effective by independent research laboratories in Korea, Japan and the USA.

Dedicated to making life healthier and more comfortable, Coway is launching new products in Europe, including Airmega 250 and water purifiers, in 2022.

For more information on Coway's currently available products, please visit Coway Website and Amazon.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivalled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan and Europe, based on the business success in Korea.

For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721254/Coway_Airmega.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395396/Logo_Logo.jpg

GoodWe rebrands, highlighting the role of smart tech in transforming the future of energy
Read more
Hainan Cultural Fair attracts public attention with an array of versatile exhibits
The event was first held in 2015
Read more
At least six waves of terrorists’ attacks reported in Almaty - President Tokayev
The analysis of the situation showed that Kazakhstan is facing an armed act of aggression well prepared and coordinated by perpetrators and terrorist groups trained outside the country, Tokayev emphasized
Read more
UK military official presents Cabinet with action options for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Speaking in an interview for The Times, Radakin noted that he is "deeply concerned" over the situation at the Russian-Ukrainian border
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya city kicks off large-scale cultural fair
Diplomats from 11 countries including Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Mongolia will visit the event
Read more
Deals worth more than $213.5 million signed at Hainan winter agricultural trade fair
The four-day exhibition in Haikou city ended on December 19
Read more
NATO ready to discuss troops withdrawal from borders with Russia at security talks - press
According to the newspaper, the de-escalation of the situation in the region implies the withdrawal of Russian forces from the border with Ukraine
Read more
Zelensky calls on US Senate to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2
A bill mandating US officials to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Republican Senator Ted Cruz is expected to be considered in the upper house of Congress next week
Read more
Hainan’s Phoenix Airport commended for service quality in the PRC
The airport is rated AA, second only to AAA in the national credit system
Read more
Internet access restored in Almaty
Telephone communications and the Internet were cut off in Almaty a few hours ago
Read more
Fugitive banker calls himself leader of protests in Kazakhstan - agency
According to Mukhtar Ablyazov, the protesters in Almaty consult with him how to act every day
Read more
More than 95% of Hainan residents vaccinated against COVID
The province vaccinated 9.57 million people
Read more
Nine Il-76s with airborne troops land at Almaty airfield - Russian Defense Ministry
An air group of more than seventy Il-76 and five An-124 planes formed by the Defense Ministry transfers units of the Russian contingent of the CSTO peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan around the clock
Read more
US to discuss only bilateral security issues with Russia in Geneva - Department of State
I hope that this will reveal several bilateral issues that have enough points of contact for further discussions, a high-ranking Department of State representative told
Read more
West should unilaterally give up NATO expansion, says Russian diplomat
The requirements of the US and other NATO countries on our implementation of certain de-escalation measures on our territory are out of discussion, Sergey Ryabkov noted
Read more
Situation in Kazakhstan stabilizes after Tokayev’s address, peacekeepers’ arrival
The authorities impose harsh security measures in major cities
Read more
More than 154 thousand people attend Hainan’s agricultural winter trade fair
The event is showcasing products from about 3,000 Chinese and foreign companies
Read more
Kazakhstan riots aim to undermine its integrity, Russian envoy says
Antonov also noted that the spread of radical religious ideologies in Central Asia is caused by the Western military intervention in the Middle East
Read more
Gun battles resume in Almaty
According to the Mir-24 TV channel, eyewitnesses confirmed that clashes took place in the vicinity of Republic Square
Read more
Aeroflot stops selling tickets for flights to Kazakhstan with departure before January 20
Sales of tickets for flights scheduled from Kazakhstan to Russia until January 21 have also been halted
Read more
WHO Regional Director for Europe expects Sputnik V to be approved soon
The official denied that such a lengthy approval process of the Russian vaccine was related to this issue being politicized
Read more
Some US officials do not understand situation in Kazakhstan - official
Everyone is accustomed to the fact that some representatives of Washington do not understand everything, passing it off a position of the United States, Zakharova said
Read more
Media: Hainan's free trade port makes notable progress in 2021
Over the past 12 months, the island's administration has launched more than 150 important projects to boost trade and attract investment, the Hainan Daily writes
Read more
Hainan's key port boosts cooperation with France to develop petrochemicals
The two sides are implementing a project to lay a heating network pipeline
Read more
Hainan’s Yangpu Port cargo traffic increases 36.52% in January to November
Cargo turnover reached 1.2 million TEU
Read more
Putin to take part in CSTO Collective Security Council meeting on January 10 — Kremlin
The meeting will discuss the situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan and measures to normalize it
Read more
Hainan Week launched at the Expo 2020 Dubai
It will be open until December 24
Read more
Putin attends Orthodox Christmas service at church in Novo-Ogaryovo presidential residence
As a rule, Putin celebrates Christmas outside Moscow, while on Easter he usually goes to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior
Read more
Putin to be informed on first Russia-US Geneva meeting's results in due time, says Kremlin
The first round of Geneva meeting took place late on Sunday
Read more
Hainan, Sichuan provinces increase number of launches of China's carrier rockets to 180
Hainan and Sichuan account for 45% of all Chinese launches
Read more
Media: Hainan's Sanya to speed up development of international yacht port
The local government plans to simultaneously develop several spheres related to the consumer sector
Read more
Orthodox Christian world celebrates Christmas
The holiday is preceded by a strict 40-day fast, which lasts from November 28 to January 6
Read more
Without security guarantees Russia will have to "deter opponents", says diplomat
Before the talks the position of the American side leaves little reason for optimism, Ryabkov noted
Read more
Sanya to host international cultural fair featuring China's 10 leading museums
Visitors will be able to see about 50,000 exhibits
Read more
International Commercial Court established in Haikou
The court was formed by the Intermediate People's Court of Hainan Province and the Jiangdong District Administration
Read more
Hainan's six innovative development zones present their potential at Expo 2020 Dubai
Hainan Free Trade Port made an online presentation on the development potential of industrial sites
Read more
Hainan opens international marine industry exhibition
The event will be held at the Hainan International Exhibition Center in Haikou City for three days
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya opens first aid stations for people with heart disease emergencies
Some 450 defibrillators were set up in train stations, hotels, malls, educational institutions, government agencies and tourist attractions
Read more
Almaty surrounded by checkpoints, dozens of servicemen on watch
Cars are surveyed and documents are inspected thoroughly at the city’s exit
Read more
Russia, NATO may discuss establishment of buffer zone near Russian borders - expert
Andrey Kortunov noted that Moscow expressed such idea earlier, but it was met with negative reaction from the Baltic States
Read more
Nazarbayev stays in Nur-Sultan
The first president of Kazakhstan keeps in touch with the current president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Read more
Mass protests in Kazakhstan advantageous for US, says Ukrainian expert
Mikhail Pogrebinsky stressed that "it is impossible to believe that the Kazakh protests erupted spontaneously"
Read more
Foreign spy agencies behind riots in Kazakhstan, Serbian president says
Protests flared up in several cities of Kazakhstan on January 2
Read more
Kyrgyz president admits possibility of republic’s citizens participating in Kazakh unrest
Read more
Russia registers Netflix as audiovisual service
Roscomnadzor said the Entertainment Online Service company had met the Russian law requirements to enter Netflix on the list
Read more
US ready to discuss with Russia non-deployment of American missiles in Ukraine
Talks between Russia and the US on security guarantees are planned on January 10 in Geneva
Read more
Russia supports Saudi Arabia’s efforts toward settling Yemeni crisis - lawmaker
Under the Russian Concept of Collective Security in the Gulf, Russia is ready to help resolve this problem, Slutsky stressed
Read more
Hainan International Fashion Week wraps up in Sanya
Leading designers, critics and other experts in high fashion, as well as representatives of luxury brands visited the event in Sanya, according to the organizers
Read more
Access to wired Internet resumed in the capital of Kazakhstan
Mobile internet connection is still unavailable, a TASS correspondent reported
Read more
12 aircraft with CSTO servicemen flew from Russian to Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry
The Russian Defense Ministry formed an air group of more than 70 Il-76 and five An-124 planes to transfer units of the Russian contingent of the CSTO peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan around the clock
Read more
Tokayev announces national mourning in Kazakhstan on January 10
Press secretary Berik Uali said that "the corresponding decree will be published on the Akorda website"
Read more