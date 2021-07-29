{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CATL unveils its latest breakthrough technology

NINGDE, China, July 29. /PRNewswire/ Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) successfully held its first online launch event "Tech Zone" on July 29. Dr. Robin Zeng, chairman of CATL, unveiled the company's first-generation sodium-ion battery, together with its AB battery pack solution - which is able to integrate sodium-ion cells and lithium-ion cells into one pack - at the event. As another milestone of CATL in the exploration of basic science and technology, sodium-ion batteries will provide a new solution for the use of clean energy and transportation electrification, thus promoting the early realization of the goal of carbon neutrality.

Breaking through the bottleneck of sodium-ion battery technology

As carbon neutrality has become a global consensus, the new energy industry has entered a complex and diversified development stage. The increasingly segmented markets have raised differentiated requirements for batteries. At the same time, the worldwide research and development of basic materials for batteries is accelerating, which opens a two-way window for the industrialization of sodium-ion batteries.

The sodium-ion battery has a similar working principle to the lithium-ion battery. Sodium ions also shuttle between the cathode and anode. However, compared with lithium ions, sodium ions have a larger volume and higher requirements regarding structural stability and the kinetic properties of materials. This has become a bottleneck for the industrialization of sodium-ion batteries.

CATL has been dedicated to the research and development of sodium-ion battery electrode materials for many years. In terms of cathode materials, CATL has applied Prussian white material with a higher specific capacity and redesigned the bulk structure of the material by rearranging the electrons, which solved the worldwide problem of rapid capacity fading upon material cycling. In terms of anode materials, CATL has developed a hard carbon material that features a unique porous structure, which enables the abundant storage and fast movement of sodium ions, and also an outstanding cycle performance.

Based on a series of innovations in the chemistry system, CATL's first generation of sodium-ion batteries has the advantages of high-energy density, fast-charging capability, excellent thermal stability, great low-temperature performance and high-integration efficiency, among others. The energy density of CATL's sodium-ion battery cell can achieve up to 160Wh/kg, and the battery can charge in 15 minutes to 80% SOC at room temperature. Moreover, in a low- temperature environment of -20°C, the sodium-ion battery has a capacity retention rate of more than 90%, and its system integration efficiency can reach more than 80%. The sodium-ion batteries' thermal stability exceeds the national safety requirements for traction batteries. The first generation of sodium-ion batteries can be used in various transportation electrification scenarios, especially in regions with extremely low temperatures, where its outstanding advantages become obvious. Also, it can be flexibly adapted to the application needs of all scenarios in the energy storage field.

Four-pillar innovation system in support of three strategic development directions

CATL has always been committed to being a global premier innovative technology corporation and delivering excellent contributions to the green energy resolution for mankind as its vision. To achieve its vision, CATL is making unremitting efforts in three strategic development directions. The first development direction is to replace stationary fossil energy with renewable energy generation and energy storage; the second is to replace mobile fossil energy by using EV batteries to accelerate the development of E-mobility; the third is to promote the integration innovation of market applications leveraging electrification plus intelligence to accelerate the drive towards new energy applications in different fields. To support sustainable development in these three development directions, CATL has established a four-pillar innovation system, namely in the chemistry system, structure system, manufacturing system and business models, to build a rapid transformation capability from fundamental research to industrial application, and then to large-scale commercialization.

The fundamental research of material and the chemistry system is of great importance. Dr. Robin Zeng, chairman of CATL, has said that some people believe that the battery chemistry system will hardly see any more breakthroughs, and that only improvements can be made in the physical structure system. But we believe that the world of electrochemistry is like the Energy Cube, where there are still a lot of unknowns for us to discover. We never get tired of exploring its mysteries. By using a high-throughput calculation platform and simulation technology, based on our deep understanding of principles combined with the application of advanced algorithms and computing capacity, we engage in an in-depth exploration to develop a chemistry system that is most suitable for sodium-ion batteries, enable them to enter the fast track to industrialization, and continuously evolve. The next generation of sodium-ion batteries' energy density development target is to exceed 200Wh/kg.

In terms of battery system innovation, CATL has made another breakthrough in battery system integration and developed an AB battery system solution, which is to mix and match sodium-ion batteries and lithium-ion batteries in a certain proportion and integrate them into one battery system, and control the different battery systems through the BMS precision algorithm. The AB battery system solution can compensate for the current energy-density shortage of the sodium-ion battery, and also expand its advantages of high power and performance in low temperatures. Thanks to this innovative structure system, application scenarios for the lithium-sodium battery system are expanded.

Multi-dimensional deployment to promote the industrialization of sodium-ion batteries

At the event, Dr. Qisen Huang, deputy dean of the CATL Research Institute, said that sodium-ion battery manufacturing is perfectly compatible with the lithium-ion battery production equipment and processes, and the production lines can be rapidly switched to achieve a high-production capacity. As of now, CATL has started its industrial deployment of sodium-ion batteries, and plans to form a basic industrial chain by 2023. CATL invites upstream suppliers and downstream customers, as well as research institutions to jointly accelerate the promotion and development of sodium-ion batteries.

Dr. Robin Zeng said that carbon neutrality has spawned a demand for TWh-scale batteries and has promoted the vigorous development of the new energy industry. The continued emergence of application demands has given an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of different technologies. Diversified technical routes will also assure the stability of the industry's long-term development.

About CATL

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) is a global leader in new energy technology innovation, committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 300750. According to SNE Research, in the year 2020, CATL's EV battery consumption volume ranked No.1 in the world for four consecutive years. CATL also enjoys wide recognition by global OEM partners. To achieve the goal of realizing fossil fuel replacement in stationary and mobile energy systems with highly efficient electrical power systems that are generated through advanced batteries and renewable energy, and promote the integrated innovation of market applications with electrification and intelligentization, CATL maintains continuous innovation in four dimensions including battery chemistry system, structure system, manufacturing system and business models.

For more information, please visit http://www.catl.com

Hikvision announces 2021 first half-year financial results
Russia, US implementing agreements reached at Geneva summit to some degree, says Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the US and Russia maintain contact on cybersecurity and strategic stability but it's too early to talk about any expectations at the moment
Russia, Belarus set to create single scientific research space — Kurchatov Institute
President of the Kurchatov Institute Scientific Research Center Mikhail Kovalchuk noted that it was expected to become the world’s most accomplished research infrastructure in 5-7 years
Russia’s sovereignty over Kurils undisputable, protests pointless, lawmaker says
On Monday, Russian Prime Minister embarked on his working trip to the Far East and Siberia
Printing dollars to pay US deficit affects entire global economy — Putin
The United States has been making up a budget with a 15% deficit for two years in a row
Russia initiates its draft of int’l convention on countering cybercrime
The draft, according to the Russian prosecutor general’s office, envisages countering criminal uses of crypto currencies and crimes committed with the use of information technologies, in particular the trade in fake medical products and drugs
Russian politician slams Biden’s remark on Putin, takes Washington to task on cyber issues
On Tuesday, the US president said that the Russian economy was based exclusively on nuclear weapons and oil resources
Russian special-purpose nuclear-powered sub wraps up 1st test deployment to sea
The sub is set to be handed over to Russia’s Navy in late 2021
Russia’s Pirs ISS module will be sunk on July 24
Pirs was launched to the ISS on September 15, 2001 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome
Russia has chance to take over European hydrogen market — special envoy
According to Anatoly Chubais, Russia’s share of the European hydrogen market could amount to $20-30 bln
Russian women’s volleyball team loses to Italy at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo
The team ROC lost to Italy with the final score of 0-3
Belavia plane lands in Moscow after sending emergency signal
The plane landed at Domodedovo with only one functioning engine
Press review: NATO ramps up drills in Ukraine, Georgia and Russia to monitor carbon online
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 26th
Press review: China embarks on nuclear arms race and will the US really leave Iraq
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 28th
Press review: Political storm brewing in Tunisia and Russia eyes duty-free zone for Kurils
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 27th
Mishustin sees Sukhoi Superjet 100 assembly process in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
The Superjet 100 became the first civilian production aircraft created in Russia after the collapse of the USSR and the first Russian passenger airliner developed using digital technologies
Russian regions not a bargaining chip: Kremlin slams prof’s Northern Cyprus-Crimea plan
Dmitry Peskov noted that the statement from Turkish Professor Hasan Unal was unlikely Ankara's official point of view
Senior Russian MP slams Northern Cyprus-Crimea recognition scheme as ‘improper bargaining’
Natalya Poklonskaya stressed that the Crimean referendum was the expression of the will of the people, and it was not correct to use the expression of the people’s will as a bargaining chip
Russian Defense Ministry signs contract on first 10 S-500 air defense systems — source
Serial shipments will begin in the first half of 2022
Situation tends to deteriorate along borders of SCO countries — Russian defense chief
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu emphasized that SCO countries had similar views on how to resolve issues related to regional security and stability
Russia concerned over US intelligence activity on its territory — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, this activity has been evident for a long time, and it is ongoing
Over 1,500 troops from three countries to take part in joint drills on Afghan border
The troops will practice thwarting an intrusion by outlawed armed gangs and eliminating "radical terrorist groups"
Contracts worth over $3.59 bln signed during MAKS 2021 air show outside Moscow
According to the administration of the event, 831 companies from 56 world nations took part in the aerospace show
Russian women’s gymnastics won gold thanks to strong will — two-time Olympic champion
Svetlana Khorkina expressed hope that the Russian women’s team's success would give a new boost of popularity to gymnastics
Azerbaijan, Russia agreed on seasonal gas swap
The effective period of the contract is set forth until 2023
Russia ranks 5th in overall medals standings after Day 2 at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
As of today, the Russian national team in Tokyo, where it participates under the name of the Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts 1 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals
Russia’s Mission Control says no faults for Nauka module’s docking with orbital outpost
The Russian space agency stressed that the docking assemblies were ready for the Nauka module’s planned docking and the effort required no unscheduled extra-vehicular activity
German MP stresses need to complete Nord Stream 2 construction
On Wednesday, the US and Germany managed to reach an agreement on the Nord Stream 2 project
Trials of Russia’s Il-112V military transport plane proceed according to schedule
Il-112V became Russia’s first military transport plane of its class, equipped with a tail ramp
Putin opens railway traffic through second Baikal tunnel
Construction of the tunnel started in 2014 as part of the Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian railways upgrade and development project
Russian-US strategic stability consultations begin in Geneva — source
These are the first bilateral consultations on strategic stability between representatives of the two countries in 2021
It's necessary to work together with Russia and China, despite rivalry - Biden
As an example of areas where the interests of all countries might overlap, Biden mentioned the fight against climate change
NATO’s growing combat potential near Russia, Belarus cause serious concern — Shoigu
As an example, the Russian defense chief cited the Defender Europe drills "with the troop redeployment and offensives on the alliance’s eastern flank"
Two-seat Su-57 fighter jet to be designed for control of Okhotnik drones — source
The fighter jet, already in development, is presumed to control about four Okhtonik drones
Russia wins 2020 Olympics gold in women’s artistic gymnastics team event
This is Russia’s first-ever gold medal in women’s artistic gymnastics team event since the 1992 Olympics
‘Tikhanovskaya’ project is fully financed by the West — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that Tikhanovskaya's travel, tours, pseudo-official events had not stopped for even a month despite coronavirus restrictions
Russian embassy slams France’s unwillingness to recognize Sputnik V
The Russian foreign ministry on Friday called on European politicians to rely on scientific publications rather than on political propaganda
Yars ICBM launchers embark on combat patrols in Siberia drills
According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, more than 1,000 personnel of the Strategic Missile Force and about 100 items of military hardware are engaged in the drills
Gas may start flowing to Europe through Nord Stream 2 this year, says OMV CEO
Nord Stream 2 will provide Europe with safe access to gas, which plays an important role in the continent’s energy transition
Russian shipbuilders to float out advanced Yasen-M-class submarine on July 30
Currently, seven Project 885M (Yasen-M) submarines are at various stages of their construction at the Sevmash Shipyard in Severodvinsk
Il-112V to replace Soviet-time military transport aircraft — chief designer
All of the plane’s spare parts, systems and equipment are fully Russian-made
Turkish embassy debunks reports of new restrictions for Russian tourists
The mission noted that the statement, earlier made by Turkish infection disease doctor Mehmet Ceyhan, was his personal opinion
Lawmaker advises US Secretary of Transportation to visit Crimea, not ‘Crimean Platform’
Head of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky emphasized that any talk of ‘de-occupation’ would be perceived as an attack on Russia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
Syria’s air defense uses Pantsyr-S to down drone launched by militants
In the evening of July 27, the Syrian air defense system detected a drone that was launched by militants from illegal armed units from the Kafer-Khattar community in the Idlib Province
China invites Russia’s defense minister to attend military exercises in August
According to Chinese Defense Minister, in the current international context, the meeting with the Russian counterpart "was a pleasure for both of them, however, some countries did not like it"
Nord Stream 2 is 99% complete, Fortuna barge is working at final section — operator
Earlier, CEO of Austria’s OMV expressed hope that the first gas will flow via Nord Stream 2 this year
US military cannot stay in Syria for long, says opposition leader
The politician noted that the Americans were not in a hurry to withdraw troops from Iraq and were withdrawing only from the northern regions
Russian judoka Taimazova wins Olympic bronze in women’s under-70kg category
As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo boasts seven gold, eight silver, and five bronze medals
Team ROC to file complaint with Tokyo-2020 organizers, IOC about Chilean journalist
Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the ROC instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem due to the sanctions
NATO’s activity near Russian borders forces Moscow to take security measures — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that NATO with its military infrastructure had come in contact with Russia's borders rather than had just been around them
Kalashnikov gunmaker assigns Buran space shuttle producer to state firm
The Buran was the first spacecraft in history to undertake a successful automatic landing
