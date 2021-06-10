Petal Search delivers intuitive and tailored search experience for users

SHENZHEN, China, June 10. /PRNewswire/ Since its launch back in May 2020, Petal Search, has undergone several iterations of updates and vastly expanded its arsenal of capabilities to better serve its users globally.

Petal Search is an AI-powered mobile search engine that makes it easy to find virtually anything online, from news and nearby services, to great shopping offers, travel deals, and more.

Within a short frame of time of just 12 months, Petal Search has won the hearts of users everywhere. Being a Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) native search engine, it leverages Huawei's innovative technology and search engine partnerships and has helped propelled the userbase across the HMS ecosystem to over 730 million Huawei users across 170 countries and regions around the world, helping users find what they need across 20 plus categories, including shopping, travel, news, and more.

Petal Search provides its users with cognitive search capabilities that greatly enhance the way they explore the world, empowering them to find everything they need easily. This dedication to its users is reflected in the search engine's ongoing effort to introduce new features and capabilities over the last year.

'1+8+N' All-Scenario Strategy Delivers Complete Accessibility

As part of the company's '1+8+N' all-scenario strategy, Huawei users can also access the search engine across several devices – on Visions, tablets and more. This means that users can enjoy the same level of powerful search capabilities regardless of their device of choice.

In addition, Petal Search is now providing search service for Huawei Visions, enabling users to effortlessly search for both local and online content. Huawei will continue to work towards rolling out the search engine to more other devices in the near future.

Petal Search Offering All-In-One Search Experience

Huawei is committed to delivering a comprehensive search experience through Petal Search, offering users the freedom, choice and flexibility to search for the things they want in the way they want.

To realise this goal, Petal Search aggregates information from across 20 verticals and works with over 3,000 business partners from various industries to curate a search experience populated with high-quality content and services. Thanks to these collaborations, users will find that whether it is looking for the latest training gear or luxurious local hotel for a staycation, the results they need are right there on Petal Search.

In addition, Petal Search users can share their preferences with the search engine, allowing it to provide them with recommendations that are tailored just for them. This means that with each search, Petal Search can better understand each user to provide increasingly more accurate and relevant results and enhance the search efficiency.

Petal Search has also introduced Visual and Voice search capabilities so that users have more than one way to search for what they need, enhancing the overall convenience and experience by multi-fold.

With Visual Search, users can get relevant results based on the image and photo shared, so while an image of a cookie can bring up recipes or bakeries nearby, a photo of an influencer will return links to shopping sites with the exact apparel. Petal Search also offers a hands-free Voice Search feature that is particularly useful when users are multi-tasking. So regardless of whether a user is looking up the opening hours of a restaurant in the car, or checking the correct ingredient measurement for a recipe while baking, Voice Search offers them the same powerful Petal Search experience to help meet their search needs.

Localised and Convenient With 'Nearby' tab

Furthermore, users can now search for nearby places such as restaurants, shops and services, with the recently introduced 'Nearby' tab. The search experience is further enhanced by useful suggestions tailored based on user interests and preferences, enabling them to quickly browse top locations and services within vicinity.

In fact, Petal Search is every user's good companion when they are out and about. Whether it is looking for a nearby café, shopping mall, or even attractions, Petal Search will be able to return the relevant information for the user. To further facilitate the decision-making process, the search engine offers an at-a-glance overview of the necessary details including proximity, opening hours, overall reviews from other users, and more.

No two Petal Search experience is alike

Users may also share their preferences with Petal Search to receive customisable and personalised recommendations. The 'Petal Go' tab offers users access to an overview of relevant information, such as their schedule and recommended reads, across two categories, 'My Day' and 'Moments'.

Furthermore, to better cater to the diverse needs of users globally, Petal Search recently introduced several new features in the form of 'CARDS' to provide unprecedented convenience to supercharge users' digital lifestyles, such as booking tickets, express, coupon and recipe CARD services. These cards present specific information in a concise and visually rich way, allowing users to pick up on the details they need in a single look.

Petal Search Is Dedicated to a Private and Secure Search Experience

Petal Search is steadfast in its commitment to helping users across the world to find what they are looking for and curate high quality content, all while keeping users' data safe, private, and secure. The HMS native search tool brings the advantage together in hardware-based security and safety technologies, with the unparalleled privacy standards set by leading European privacy-by-design search engines.

Petal Search is certified with the ePrivacyseal data protection and GDPR compliances. Furthermore, the search engine complies with security policies, laws, and regulations in every country in which it is available, ensuring the privacy of consumers is protected.

Additionally, Petal Search also offers a Safe Search function to safely display search results to users, as well as notifying users the source of information to ensure only authentic results are displayed. User can select between three settings – strict, medium, or disabled – to display only the results that meet the requirements of each level and improve user experience.

Huawei continues to enhance Petal Search's All-in-One Search Experience for Users and Partners

Petal Search is committed to elevating the All-in-One search experience for both users and partners, focusing on several key direction to develop the next generation of Petal Search. This includes refining search results through further localisation, as well as contextualising search terms based on user-behaviour to bring a more tailored search experience across the board.

The search engine will also look towards powering the search experience with AI technology to facilitate a faster and more accurate search results across Vertical, Visual, Social, Voice and Assistive search. Huawei will also explore bringing Petal Search to more mediums beyond web search, including formats such as text-to-image, videos, AR/VR, and more.