Wienerschnitzel Is Searching For International Partners To Go Global

IRVINE, Calif., April 19. /PRNewswire/ Founded in 1961 by John Galardi in Southern California, Wienerschnitzel has become the world's largest hot dog chain, with more than 300 locations and serving over 120 million hot dogs per year. The popular brand with the fun, memorable name and delicious, flavor-packed menu options continues to grow throughout the western United States. Now, the family-owned restaurant chain is ready to expand its successful business model internationally and take the hot dog global.

"In a world filled with hamburgers, pizza and chicken options – the hot dog is a unique and tasty choice," says Werner Glass, head of International Franchise Development for Wienerschnitzel. "Hot dogs are a universally loved food, and owning a Wienerschnitzel franchise offers a highly differentiated business in an already crowded market."

For nearly 60 years, Wienerschnitzel has proven to be a model of success and a profitable business opportunity. Thanks to its strong operating practices and committed leadership team, franchisees experienced record high sales despite the challenges of the recent pandemic. Its flexible store designs, superior training in addition to strong leadership and consumer demand make it an attractive opportunity for investors and QSR operators.

Wienerschnitzel offers one of the most distinctive and delicious menus in the industry. Celebrated for its world famous Chili Dogs, Corn Dogs, Chili Cheese Fries, beverages and creamy Tastee Freez soft serve desserts, it continues to capture the heart and appetite of customers.

To learn more about Wienerschnitzel's international franchise opportunities contact Werner Glass at (949) 390-3089 or email wglass@galardigroup.com.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 325 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.

